Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $13.88 Million in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 948,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

