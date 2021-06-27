Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 36,001 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,001 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.32% of Everbridge worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

