Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$131.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.90.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$126.17 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.55 and a twelve month high of C$128.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Insiders have sold a total of 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,231 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

