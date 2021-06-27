Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDS-A shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

