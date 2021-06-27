RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 1,284,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

