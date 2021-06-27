Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,427.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $68,593.23 and $9,427.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.35 or 0.00055266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00110629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00160887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.50 or 1.00219796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

