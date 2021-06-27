Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

