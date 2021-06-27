Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

