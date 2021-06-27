Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 248.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of DZS worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DZS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DZS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DZS during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DZS by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZSI opened at $22.46 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.