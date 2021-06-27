Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.48 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $10,752,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $329,682,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

