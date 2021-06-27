Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 179,986 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 124.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Enerplus worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

ERF opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

