Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 298,099 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -449.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

