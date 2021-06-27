Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $944,738.62 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.69 or 0.05548063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00612945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,713,144 coins and its circulating supply is 30,595,832 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

