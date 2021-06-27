Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25. Safehold has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

