Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 16th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years.

Saga Communications stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

