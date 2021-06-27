salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 72.6% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 158,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,294,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $909,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.