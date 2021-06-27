Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

