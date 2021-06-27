Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 0.3%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.25 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.18). Approximately 51,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 232,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

The stock has a market cap of £118.19 million and a P/E ratio of 30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

In other Sanderson Design Group news, insider Lisa Montague bought 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.