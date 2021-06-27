Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €55.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.82 ($69.19).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €57.81 ($68.01) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.10.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

