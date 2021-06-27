Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.85. The company had a trading volume of 251,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.39 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.