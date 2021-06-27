Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 1,700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.