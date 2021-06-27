Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.47 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.36. 1,814,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

