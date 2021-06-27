Saturna Capital CORP Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,506 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 104,100 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 1.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.21% of Xilinx worth $62,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 2,056,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

