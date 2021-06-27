Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $252,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 6,712,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,108. The firm has a market cap of $604.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

