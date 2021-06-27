Saturna Capital CORP Sells 150 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.47. 966,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

