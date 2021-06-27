Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 83.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.98 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

