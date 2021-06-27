Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

