Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,088 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $151.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.