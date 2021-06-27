Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 10,949 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $4,755,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 155,089 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

