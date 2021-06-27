Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,813 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $169.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $170.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

