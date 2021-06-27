Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 1,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 129,340 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.