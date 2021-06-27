Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post $5.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.30 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 597,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

