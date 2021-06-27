Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 132.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

