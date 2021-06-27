Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,085.46

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4,085.46 and last traded at $4,085.46, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,824.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,265.69. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 200.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seaboard by 120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 400.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

