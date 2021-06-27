SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.