Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SJW Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SJW Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJW. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.39. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

