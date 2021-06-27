Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys 52,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 331,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 441.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.