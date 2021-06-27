Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New $232,000 Investment in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Genetron by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,573 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 65.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 276,571 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 261.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 457,238 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genetron by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 355,306 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTH stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

