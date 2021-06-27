Sectoral Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 564,517 shares of company stock valued at $14,914,987 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

