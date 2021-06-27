SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,115.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and last traded at GBX 1,107.50 ($14.47), with a volume of 56128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($14.53).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.20 ($13.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,038.44.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

