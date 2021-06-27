SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,051.20 ($13.73).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

Shares of SEGRO stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,110.50 ($14.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.44. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,115 ($14.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company has a market cap of £13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

