Sei Investments Co. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $62.55 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

