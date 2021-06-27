Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 688,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BRF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

BRFS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.80. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

