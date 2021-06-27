Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Matson worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.