Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,670 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NXRT opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

