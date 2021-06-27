Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,786 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,068,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.75 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

