Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.49. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

