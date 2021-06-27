Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.49. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.