Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $241.87. 15,409,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.