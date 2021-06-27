Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,049. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

